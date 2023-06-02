China Telecom to invest in large computing centre in Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock
China Telecom plans huge computing centre in Shanghai’s hi-tech zone, helping to build computational power to support AI drive
- The state-owned company, through a subsidiary, plans to deploy a total of 40,000 high-power racks at the centre
- The computing centre in Shanghai’s Lingang New Area will mainly support local development of graphics processing units
