China Telecom to invest in large computing centre in Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock
China Telecom to invest in large computing centre in Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Big Tech

China Telecom plans huge computing centre in Shanghai’s hi-tech zone, helping to build computational power to support AI drive

  • The state-owned company, through a subsidiary, plans to deploy a total of 40,000 high-power racks at the centre
  • The computing centre in Shanghai’s Lingang New Area will mainly support local development of graphics processing units

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 2 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China Telecom to invest in large computing centre in Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock
China Telecom to invest in large computing centre in Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE