AI a rare hotspot in China’s graduate jobs market, report finds. Photo: AFP
AI sector a bright spot in tough jobs market for China’s graduates, as ChatGPT frenzy spurs new employer demand
- China’s youth jobless rate has hit a new high, with conditions mostly tough for the country’s 11.6 million fresh graduates
- Job offers for graduates with degrees in large language models and related areas of AI have surged, according to Liepin report
AI a rare hotspot in China’s graduate jobs market, report finds. Photo: AFP