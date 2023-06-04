A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco on November 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters
A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco on November 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Twitter
Tech /  Big Tech

Twitter’s content safety executive resigns after Elon Musk criticises handling of transgender movie

  • Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, confirmed her resignation on Friday
  • The move came after Musk criticised the handling of tweets about a conservative documentary questioning transgender medical treatment for children

Associated Press
Updated: 5:30pm, 4 Jun, 2023

