A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco on November 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Twitter’s content safety executive resigns after Elon Musk criticises handling of transgender movie
- Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, confirmed her resignation on Friday
- The move came after Musk criticised the handling of tweets about a conservative documentary questioning transgender medical treatment for children
