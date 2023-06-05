A visitor takes a picture with his mobile phone of an image designed with artificial intelligence by Berlin-based digital creator Julian van Dieken. Photo: AFP
AIGC takes centre stage at Alibaba’s annual design industry summit, as business leaders discuss fusion of art and tech
- The summit, which has both industry forums and art designer exhibitions, began in 2015 under the original name of Alibaba Design Ucan
- The application of AIGC to video, 3D and other areas ‘may explode in future’ said one speaker
