Nvidia chief Jensen Huang (centre L) poses for photographs before attending a press conference at Computex 2023 in Taipei. Photo: AFP
Nvidia chief Huang returns to US after Taiwan trip, avoiding mainland China despite reports that trip was planned
- Huang returned to the US after completing a trip to Taiwan last week, the Beijing-based Economic Observer reported
- Under the updated US export control regime, Nvidia is unable to sell its most advanced chips to China
Nvidia chief Jensen Huang (centre L) poses for photographs before attending a press conference at Computex 2023 in Taipei. Photo: AFP