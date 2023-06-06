A smartphone with a displayed TikTok logo atop a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Indiana’s TikTok lawsuit is ‘political posturing’, judge says, while denying to move case to federal court
- After ‘one wades through the political posturing’, the case against TikTok ‘rises and falls on matters particular to’ Indiana law, a US district judge wrote
- The case is now left in the hands of a county judge who has ruled the state attorney general was wrong to classify TikTok as a consumer transaction
