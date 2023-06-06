Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s logo is seen during the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on June 6, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple chip supplier TSMC tempers 2023 capital expenditure outlook to US$32 billion as global semiconductor demand weakens

  • TSMC’s capital spending should wind up closer to the bottom end of a previously forecast US$32 billion to US$36 billion range, chairman Mark Liu said
  • It reaffirmed projections for revenue in the first half of 2023 to decline by about 10 per cent in US dollar terms

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:34pm, 6 Jun, 2023

