TikTok has come under increasing scrutiny in the US over concerns about Chinese parent ByteDance’s access to user data. Photo: Reuters
US senators tell TikTok CEO to explain contradictions in reports on data storage and security
- Two senators sent a letter to CEO Chew Shou Zi asking about a report that TikTok stored financial information and Social Security numbers on Chinese servers
- TikTok said it remains confident in the accuracy of statements made to Congress about where it stores data and who has access
