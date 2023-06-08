The Huawei logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Huawei says proposed EU ban on its 5G equipment is unlawful, will ‘distort’ the market
- The Financial Times reported that the EU was considering a ban on its members using equipment that might pose a security risk in 5G networks
- Chinese vendors had supplied more than 50 per cent of the 5G equipment in 31 European countries as of the end of 2022
