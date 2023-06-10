Mihoyo is one of the fastest-rising Chinese video game developers. Photo: Handout
Chinese video gaming house miHoYo sees revenue surge on back of blockbuster titles as it closes in on Tencent and NetEase
- In 2022, miHoYo racked up revenue of 27.34 billion yuan (US$4.2 billion), according to a report by state-owned newspaper Guangming Daily
- The revenue surge at miHoYo comes on the back of roaring success for its Genshin Impact title
