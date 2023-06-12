Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi is thrown up in the air by teammates during a recognition ceremony for World Cup winning players in March. Photo: AFP
Alibaba’s Taobao to host Lionel Messi in live-streaming e-commerce show with Chinese liquor influencer Li Xuanzhuo
- The legendary football player is expected to make an appearance on Taobao Live, a day before Argentina’s friendly match against Australia in Beijing
- His appearance is set to boost viewership on the Alibaba live-streaming e-commerce platform, which competes against Pinduoduo and ByteDance’s Douyin
