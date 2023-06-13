The Google logo pictured at the entrance to the company’s office in London on January 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Google’s ad business in Europe could be ordered to break up as EU antitrust watchdog prepares complaint

  • The European Commission could issue a complaint as early as Wednesday, a source told Reuters, intensifying efforts to diminish Google’s ad tech dominance
  • Break-up orders from the EU are rare, but there has been mounting frustration after Google failed to address competition concerns, the source said

Reuters
Updated: 9:42am, 13 Jun, 2023

