The Google logo pictured at the entrance to the company’s office in London on January 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Google’s ad business in Europe could be ordered to break up as EU antitrust watchdog prepares complaint
- The European Commission could issue a complaint as early as Wednesday, a source told Reuters, intensifying efforts to diminish Google’s ad tech dominance
- Break-up orders from the EU are rare, but there has been mounting frustration after Google failed to address competition concerns, the source said
