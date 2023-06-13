SoftBank, an aggressive investor in tech companies such as fintech giant Klarna and TikTok owner ByteDance, has seen the valuation of its portfolio drop amid sharp interest rate hikes and rising US-China tensions.

The group reported an annual net loss of 970 billion yen (US$7.2 billion) for the year ended March 31. It cushioned the investment loss at the Vision Fund unit by selling down its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Vision Fund 2’s portfolio was worth US$31 billion at end-March compared with an acquisition cost of US$49.9 billion.

SoftBank has radically scaled back its investing activity and Son has withdrawn from public presentations to focus on the listing of chip designer Arm.

Rene Haas, CEO of Arm, speaks at the Computex forum in Taipei on May 29, 2023. Photo: Reuters

The Cambridge, England-based Arm has filed confidentially for a US stock market listing that could land later this year and would provide a much-needed cash injection for SoftBank.

Intel is in talks with Arm to be an anchor investor in the chip designer’s IPO, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

SoftBank’s shares were up 5 per cent in Tuesday morning trade following the news.

