Apple chief executive Tim Cook gestures to members of the media next to the new Vision Pro mixed-reality reality headset during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference, held at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 5, 2023. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apple taps Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare, six other mainland suppliers in production of Vision Pro mixed-reality headset
- Luxshare has become the first mainland electronics contract manufacturer enlisted by Apple to build a ‘first-generation’ product, the Vision Pro
- Six other mainland companies, including audio components maker Goertek, are part of Apple’s Vision Pro supply chain
