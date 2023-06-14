Microsoft’s logo is seen on a smartphone displayed atop Activision Blizzard game characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft’s Activision acquisition temporarily blocked by US judge as FTC challenge awaits hearing in court

  • A judge granted the Federal Trade Commission’s request to temporarily block the acquisition of the video gaming giant that could have closed as early as Friday
  • The FTC argued the deal could give Microsoft exclusive access to Activision games, reflecting the Biden administration’s muscular approach to antitrust

Reuters
Updated: 12:51pm, 14 Jun, 2023

