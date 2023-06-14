Amazon is exempting Chinese rival Temu from its price-matching checks, after concerns from third-party merchants about fake goods. Photo: Reuters
Amazon
Amazon excludes Chinese e-commerce app Temu from competitive price checks amid allegations of counterfeit goods

  • Amazon says Temu does not meet the strict qualification requirements for its fair pricing policy, meaning some products on the rival platform could be cheaper
  • The app from Pinduoduo owner PDD Holdings faces multiple lawsuits over allegations of counterfeit goods sold at a fraction of the price of the original products

Reuters
Updated: 2:00pm, 14 Jun, 2023

