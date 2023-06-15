SenseTime CEO and co-founder Xu Li said the new robot aims to ‘bring AI into thousands of households’. Photo: Handout
AI firm SenseTime unveils consumer robot that plays Chinese game of Go, as it seeks to fend off US encirclement

  • Equipped with a robotic arm, a display screen and a board, the robot can cover a wide range of abilities
  • SenseTime tested the waters in its consumer-facing business last August when it launched an AI robot that can play Chinese chess

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 15 Jun, 2023

