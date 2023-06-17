Meta Platorms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said lowering the minimum age for users of its Quest virtual reality headset is a family-friendly way for more people to explore the metaverse. Photo: dpa
Facebook owner Meta Platforms wants preteens to step into virtual reality with its Quest headset
- Meta Platforms said it will lower the minimum age for a Quest headset user account from 13 years old to 10 later this year
- That move comes weeks after the US Surgeon General called on tech firms and lawmakers to protect children from spending too much time on social media
Meta Platorms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said lowering the minimum age for users of its Quest virtual reality headset is a family-friendly way for more people to explore the metaverse. Photo: dpa