US chipmaker Intel Corp’s logo is seen on their “smart building” in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, on December 15, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

Intel to expand in Israel with new wafer fab in a race to diversify chip supply chains

  • Intel and Israel reached a preliminary deal to expand manufacturing capacity in the country as the chip giant seeks to retake leadership of the industry
  • The facility will be for wafer fabrication, a segment in which Israel is already one of Intel’s four major providers

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:12am, 19 Jun, 2023

