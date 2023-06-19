The mascot for Alibaba’s Taobao e-commerce platform near the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou on February 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
The mascot for Alibaba’s Taobao e-commerce platform near the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou on February 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
E-commerce
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s 618 shopping festival loses its shine, as Alibaba and JD.com avoid sales figures for more flattering data

  • E-commerce firms avoided discussing gross merchandise value numbers, once a key indicator of success, after China’s second-largest shopping festival concluded
  • Alibaba said it had a record number of merchants selling on Taobao and Tmall, while JD.com said business growth was better than expected

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 19 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The mascot for Alibaba’s Taobao e-commerce platform near the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou on February 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
The mascot for Alibaba’s Taobao e-commerce platform near the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou on February 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE