JD.com sets out ambitious vision at anniversary event. Photo: Bloomberg
JD.com sets out ambitious growth plan on anniversary day in the face of brutal e-commerce competition
- The e-commerce giant said over the next 20 years it intends to build three enterprises with over 1 trillion yuan in revenue
- JD.com will seek growth from lower-tier markets, advancements in technology and services, and expansion of its international business
