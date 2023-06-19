JD.com sets out ambitious vision at anniversary event. Photo: Bloomberg
JD.com sets out ambitious vision at anniversary event. Photo: Bloomberg
E-commerce
Tech /  Big Tech

JD.com sets out ambitious growth plan on anniversary day in the face of brutal e-commerce competition

  • The e-commerce giant said over the next 20 years it intends to build three enterprises with over 1 trillion yuan in revenue
  • JD.com will seek growth from lower-tier markets, advancements in technology and services, and expansion of its international business

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30pm, 19 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
JD.com sets out ambitious vision at anniversary event. Photo: Bloomberg
JD.com sets out ambitious vision at anniversary event. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE