German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (background, right) shakes hands with Pat Gelsinger (background, left), CEO of US multinational corporation and technology company Intel, as State Secretary at the Chancellery Joerg Kukies (foreground, right) and Intel executive vice-president Keyvan Esfarjani (foreground, left) also shake hands after signing an agreement between the German government and Intel on June 19, 2023 at the Chancellery in Berlin. Photo: AFP