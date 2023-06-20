German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (background, right) shakes hands with Pat Gelsinger (background, left), CEO of US multinational corporation and technology company Intel, as State Secretary at the Chancellery Joerg Kukies (foreground, right) and Intel executive vice-president Keyvan Esfarjani (foreground, left) also shake hands after signing an agreement between the German government and Intel on June 19, 2023 at the Chancellery in Berlin. Photo: AFP
Intel to build US$33 billion plant in Germany with US$11 billion in subsidies as it seeks to regain chip dominance
- Intel sealed the agreement for a plant in Magdeburg on Monday at an event attended by CEO Pat Gelsinger and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
- Intel bought the land in late 2022 and initially agreed to build the facility with €6.8 billion in aid but postponed construction amid economic headwinds.
