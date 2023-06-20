People pass by the logo of the Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding the opening of CeBIT in March 2015. Photo: dpa
breaking | Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang to step down, focus on cloud business, as corporate shake-up continues for e-commerce giant
- Daniel Zhang is relinquishing his roles as chairman and CEO after steering the tech giant through its transition following founder Jack Ma’s departure
- Zhang previously ran Taobao Marketplace and is credited with starting the Singles’ Day shopping festival
