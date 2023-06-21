Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma (left) and CEO Daniel Zhang clap at the New York Stock Exchange Bell Ringing ceremony during Alibaba Group’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival in Beijing on November 11, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba founders Jack Ma, Joe Tsai appear in Hangzhou in show of confidence amid corporate reshuffling
- Alibaba founders Jack Ma and Joe Tsai appeared at company offices in Hangzhou as the e-commerce giant announced Daniel Zhang’s departure as CEO and chairman
- Co-founders Tsai and Eddie Wu are taking over as chairman and CEO, respectively, as Alibaba brings back old faces and seeks to regain competitive edge
