Alibaba CEO and chairman Daniel Zhang Yong (second left) discusses his views on AI with Nobel laureates Thomas Sargent, Christopher Pissarides and Eric Maskin. Photo: Handout
Alibaba CEO and chairman Daniel Zhang Yong (second left) discusses his views on AI with Nobel laureates Thomas Sargent, Christopher Pissarides and Eric Maskin. Photo: Handout
Alibaba
Tech /  Big Tech

Alibaba’s outgoing CEO discusses AI’s risks and benefits with Nobel laureates at digital economy summit

  • In a dialogue with Nobel economics laureates, Zhang says he expects AI to move society forward, but also create ethical issues
  • A Stanford University researcher expects around 60 per cent of the workforce in the US, China and Europe to be impacted by AI

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Hangzhou, China

Updated: 7:47pm, 21 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Alibaba CEO and chairman Daniel Zhang Yong (second left) discusses his views on AI with Nobel laureates Thomas Sargent, Christopher Pissarides and Eric Maskin. Photo: Handout
Alibaba CEO and chairman Daniel Zhang Yong (second left) discusses his views on AI with Nobel laureates Thomas Sargent, Christopher Pissarides and Eric Maskin. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE