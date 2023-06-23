TikTok COO V Pappas testifies before a US Senate committee hearing on social media’s impact on homeland security in September 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
TikTok COO Pappas, who defended firm against China fears, quits after 5 years at ByteDance-owned firm
- V Pappas, who joined TikTok in 2018 as general manager and was promoted to interim head in 2020, says she wants focus on ‘entrepreneurial passions’
- TikTok’s chief of staff Adam Presser will become the company’s head of operations, CEO Chew Shou Zi announced
