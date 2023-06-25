Wang Jian, founder of Alibaba Cloud, is looking forward to supporting the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: SCMP/May Tse
exclusive | Alibaba Cloud founder Wang Jian says Paris Olympics 2024 presents great opportunities and challenges
- Wang says 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris gives the company a unique platform to showcase its cloud-based technologies
- For the first time, cloud-based broadcasting will replace the traditional satellite-based broadcasting infrastructure ‘on a full scale’
Wang Jian, founder of Alibaba Cloud, is looking forward to supporting the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: SCMP/May Tse