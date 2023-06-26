Meituan co-founder Wang Huiwen cited “personal health reasons” for stepping down from his corporate roles at the Chinese food delivery giant. Photo: Handout
Chinese food delivery giant Meituan’s co-founder, Wang Huiwen, quits corporate roles owing to ‘health reasons’ after starting an AI venture
- Wang resigned as a non-executive director, a member of the Meituan board’s nomination committee and an authorised representative of the company
- His resignation marks one of the latest in a series of senior executive reshuffles at China’s Big Tech companies
Meituan co-founder Wang Huiwen cited “personal health reasons” for stepping down from his corporate roles at the Chinese food delivery giant. Photo: Handout