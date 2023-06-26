Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang, who also directly heads the company’s cloud business, speaking at the Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilisation, organised by the World Internet Conference, in Qufu, Shandong province, on June 26, 2023. Photo: SCMP / Ben Jiang
Alibaba’s AI development could be stop-and-go, as outgoing CEO highlights regulatory restraint in speech
- AI regulation is as important as developing the technology, said Alibaba’s outgoing CEO Daniel Zhang, who will continue to lead its cloud operations
- The comments align with Beijing’s goal of taming the tech’s erratic nature while keeping pace in the global AI race
