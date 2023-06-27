Unisoc designs chips for mobile communication applications. Photo: Handout
Tsinghua Unigroup names telecoms industry veteran as new chairman of mobile chip design unit
- Unisoc’s incumbent chairman Wu Shengwu will step down and be appointed to another role later, Tsinghua Unigroup said, without elaborating
- Tsinghua Unigroup completed a year-long debt-restructuring process in July 2022, led by a private equity consortium headed by state-backed Wise Road Capital
