Unisoc designs chips for mobile communication applications. Photo: Handout
Unisoc designs chips for mobile communication applications. Photo: Handout
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

Tsinghua Unigroup names telecoms industry veteran as new chairman of mobile chip design unit

  • Unisoc’s incumbent chairman Wu Shengwu will step down and be appointed to another role later, Tsinghua Unigroup said, without elaborating
  • Tsinghua Unigroup completed a year-long debt-restructuring process in July 2022, led by a private equity consortium headed by state-backed Wise Road Capital

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 5:30pm, 27 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Unisoc designs chips for mobile communication applications. Photo: Handout
Unisoc designs chips for mobile communication applications. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE