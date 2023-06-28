Alibaba Cloud and Fudan University’s computing platform initiative is expected to help cultivate new local talent in artificial intelligence. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba’s cloud services subsidiary and Shanghai’s Fudan University establish new intelligent computing platform for AI initiatives
- The new Computing for the Future at Fudan platform was designed to train large language models for the purpose of scientific research
- Through that platform, Fudan University looks to build a number of models related to life sciences, material science and integrated circuits
