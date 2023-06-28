Tourists arrive at the airport in Sanya, south China’s Hainan province, in 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Tencent’s WeChat Pay to accept Visa cards to help foreign tourists survive in cashless China
- Tencent will let foreign users link their Visa cards to their WeChat mobile payments accounts from July, after a similar move by Alipay
- This will allow tourists to use their smartphones to pay tens of millions of Chinese merchants that already accept the domestic version of WeChat Pay
