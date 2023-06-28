Employees and visitors stand near the Cainiao display at the Alibaba headquarters in Hangzhou, China, Sept. 8, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba logistics unit Cainaio unveils express service to improve e-commerce efficiency, as Tsai sees synergy in delivery and shopping
- The new service, under the brand name Cainiao Express, is based on the original courier operation of Tmall Supermarket
- Alcohol giant Tsingtao Brewery, along with Alibaba-backed retailers Hema and Intime Department Store, have signed up for the new service
