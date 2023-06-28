The Lordstown Motors factory is where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio, seen on October 16, 2020. Photo: AFP
US electric vehicle maker Lordstown sues Foxconn, files for bankruptcy after deal with the Apple supplier falls through

  • The start-up EV firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a deal with Foxconn started to unravel in January as costs exceeded the target price for a new pickup
  • The Taiwanese manufacturer still owns the Ohio facility it bought from General Motors and is aiming to capture 5 per cent of the global EV market by 2025

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:15pm, 28 Jun, 2023

