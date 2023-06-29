Alipay, one of China’s dominant mobile payments services, has applied for a patent on the use of palm recognition in digital payments. Photo: Reuters
Wave your hand to pay: Ant Group’s Alipay files patent application for palm recognition used in mobile payments
- A subsidiary of Alibaba’s fintech affiliate has filed an application for the use of palm recognition in payments using mobile phones and other devices
- Tencent’s WeChat Pay in May started allowing riders in Beijing’s Daxing Airport Express Line to pay train fares by showing their palms
