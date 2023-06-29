Krste Asanovic of SiFive talks to engineers about RISC-V development in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Amid intensifying tech war, one US chip design firm sees opportunity in China
- Krste Asanovic, a founding father of RISC-V, received a rock-star reception from a packed room of engineers and researchers in Beijing on Wednesday
- SiFive is free to export its commercial IP cores to mainland Chinese clients, except to those on the US trade blacklist known as the Entity List
