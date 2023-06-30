China’s tech community is debating whether start-ups can make money from large language models and other ChatGPT-related tech. Photo: Shutterstock
Artificial intelligence
Amid China’s AI investment fever, a debate on whether start-ups can make money from ChatGPT-style services

  • An online back-and-forth between a venture capitalist and a well-known Chinese entrepreneur has stoked debate about the business potential of LLMs
  • Experts say it may be too expensive for start-ups to build LLMs from scratch, but companies can focus on developing applications for the technology

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 30 Jun, 2023

