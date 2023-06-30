China, which was dethroned by India as the world’s most populous country this year, has now implemented an official ‘three-child’ policy. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese online travel agent Trip.com to subsidise employee newborns as country’s population crisis deepens
- Eligible workers who have newborns will receive 10,000 yuan on each of the first five birthdays of their child under a 1 billion yuan scheme
- James Liang, co-founder and executive chairman of Trip.com, has been warning about China’s demographic crisis for years
