China, which was dethroned by India as the world’s most populous country this year, has now implemented an official ‘three-child’ policy. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese online travel agent Trip.com to subsidise employee newborns as country’s population crisis deepens

  • Eligible workers who have newborns will receive 10,000 yuan on each of the first five birthdays of their child under a 1 billion yuan scheme
  • James Liang, co-founder and executive chairman of Trip.com, has been warning about China’s demographic crisis for years

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 30 Jun, 2023

