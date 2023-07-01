Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings has apologised after facing a public backlash over higher fees for WeChat Pay transactions on university campuses in the country, and has pledged to take no charges on non-profit payments, such as tuition fees and canteen items. Tencent, which runs one of the country’s two biggest digital payment services, found itself in hot water on Thursday after a number of Chinese universities said they would end usage of WeChat Pay on campus after the company signalled it would start charging fees on payments for some items. In one example, Northwest University in Xian, capital of Shaanxi Province in central China, issued a statement saying it would suspend WeChat Pay from June 30 “to protect the interests of teachers and students” as Tencent had signalled it would start charging a 0.6 per cent transaction fee from July 1. Amid the building furore, Tencent issued three consecutive statements on Thursday, apologising for “misunderstandings and confusion” and pledged to maintain its zero-rate policy for non-profit payments, such as tuition fees. “With the continuous growth in the number of campus use cases and merchants, we found that some for-profit scenarios, such as e-commerce and hotel and tourism transactions, have [remained in] the zero-rate education subsidy [category], resulting in increasing costs,” said the Shenzhen-based company in one of those statements. Alipay applies for patent on palm payments to rival Tencent’s WeChat It added that the intention of making some adjustments was to rectify some payment areas, where fee rates were below the market average. In its final statement of the day, Tencent said that it planned to increase the rate targeting for-profit transactions to 0.2 per cent, from which the company would take 0.1 per cent, with the remaining 0.1 per cent going to third-party partners who supply the payment technology. The company denied that it had planned to charge a 0.6 per cent handling fee. The controversy comes as Tencent and other Big Tech companies in China are being pressed by shareholders to find new revenue streams in a weaker economic environment, with cost-reduction measures and job cuts also in play. It also reflects the difficulties for payment services like WeChat Pay and Ant Group’s Alipay, which have turned into quasi public services due to their market dominance. Users and merchants are quick to complain at the mention of higher fees. Ant Group is an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, which also owns the South China Morning Post. Tencent reported an 11 per cent jump in revenue to 150 billion yuan (US$21.4 billion) for the first quarter of 2023. Revenue from fintech and business services rose 14 per cent year on year to 48.7 billion yuan in the period, with accelerated growth in fintech services driven primarily by the recovery of commercial payment activities, the company said. WeChat is a ubiquitous app in China with 1.3 billion monthly active users, and its e-wallet – together with Alipay – dominate Chinese mobile payment services, including for utility bills, food, dining, shopping and many other things. For merchants, WeChat Pay fee rates range from 0.2 per cent to 1 per cent, depending on the industry and product categories, and it does not charge for certain payments in schools, universities, public hospitals and charities.