Profit for China’s internet industry surged 43 per cent in the first five months of the year in a show of vitality as tech giants emerged from a two-year crackdown despite a slower-than-expected post-Covid economic recovery. Profits for internet firms reached 57.6 billion yuan (US$7.9 billion) from January to May, according to a report released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Saturday. Last year, the agency reported industry profits of 49.5 billion yuan for the same period, which would have been a 16 per cent gain without any revisions or change in methodology. The MIIT did not account for the discrepancy. Revenue was also up slightly at 2.8 per cent to 531 billion yuan, according to the report, which looks at companies providing internet-related services with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan. Alibaba moves to quash job cut ‘rumours’, pledging 15,000 hires in 2023 The profit jump is in stark contrast with last year, when profits tumbled 14.8 per cent year on year for the first five months. This year, the industry has sought to put a sweeping crackdown from Beijing in its rear-view mirror. Beijing started cracking down on internet firms at the end of 2020 in the name of antitrust, data security and reining in the “disorderly expansion of capital”, but the crackdown had largely eased by the end of last year. Strict measures to control the spread of Covid-19 also weighed on the economy and started winding down in December. The recovery so far has been slower than expected. National retail sales reached 18.8 trillion yuan for the period, up 9.3 per cent year on year. Growth accelerated from 8.5 per cent in the first four months. The government expects to see faster economic growth in the second quarter from the first quarter’s 4.5 per cent, Premier Li Qiang said this week . The health of China’s tech sector is largely reflected in the earnings reports of its largest players. Alibaba Group Holding , the Chinese e-commerce giant that owns the South China Morning Post, pulled in 23.5 billion yuan in net income in the quarter ended March, reversing a 16.2 billion yuan loss in the same period last year, when investments eroded profitability. Revenue increased 2 per cent for the period amid a rebound in economic activity in China. Tencent Holdings , China’s largest social media and video gaming firm, saw revenue jump 11 per cent and profit by 10 per cent in the first quarter, driven by growth in advertising and video game sales. The turnaround comes after Big Tech firms around the world cut tens of thousands of jobs at the end of 2022 and into this year to control costs amid concerns about a looming recession. Alibaba and Tencent, among many other Chinese companies, have been part of the trend . Renewed industry growth is a change in fortune from 2022, when revenue for internet firms fell 1.1 per cent to 1.46 trillion yuan for the full year compared with 2021. It was the first annual revenue decline recorded since data was first made available in 2017. Chinese tech workers on visas struggle under Silicon Valley lay-offs Of the three internet industry segments identified by MIIT, online sales – including bulk commodities and agricultural products – performed the best with a 33.9 per cent jump in revenue for the first five months this year. Internet services – including ride-hailing, travel, finance and flat rentals – grew 12.5 per cent. Information services such as news, search, social media and video games declined 1 per cent. On its own, the mobile tech segment has also been growing. China had 2.61 million active apps available in Apple’s App Store and various domestic Android app stores at the end of May, compared with 2.32 million a year earlier, according to the MIIT. China had about 820,000 mobile software developers at the end of the period.