Baidu’s Ernie Bot is free to download on Apple’s China App Store, but it is only accessible to users who had previously gained test qualification on the chatbot’s web version. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese online search giant Baidu’s Ernie Bot joins iFlytek’s Spark on Apple’s mainland App Store, but local AI chatbots still on trial mode
- Ernie Bot and Spark are the first ChatGPT alternatives developed by local Big Tech firms to get listed on Apple’s App Store on the mainland
- Internet regulator the Cyberspace Administration of China has yet to issue a licence for any generative AI product in the country
