Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Big Tech

Elon Musk says he has faith in China’s ability to develop artificial intelligence

  • ‘China is going to be great at anything it puts its mind into. That includes … artificial intelligence,’ Musk told the World AI Conference via video
  • During a visit to China in May, Musk was received by a number of senior Chinese officials, including foreign minister Qin Gang

Tracy QuAnn Cao
Tracy Qu in Shanghaiand Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 1:02pm, 6 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE