Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk says he has faith in China’s ability to develop artificial intelligence
- ‘China is going to be great at anything it puts its mind into. That includes … artificial intelligence,’ Musk told the World AI Conference via video
- During a visit to China in May, Musk was received by a number of senior Chinese officials, including foreign minister Qin Gang
