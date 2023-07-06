Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po tells WAIC that Hong Kong can attract AI talent. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s financial secretary tells WAIC that city has a key role to play in China’s AI development
- Chan told the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai that Hong Kong has advantages when it comes to attracting talent
- City’s financial secretary said Hong Kong’s push into fintech offers experiences and lessons for China and the world to develop AI
