People visit the opening of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on July 6, 2023. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Artificial intelligence
China asserts AI development goals at Shanghai conference as Beijing braces for potential new US tech restrictions

  • Official says China aims to build a complete AI value chain, from ‘smart chips and algorithm frameworks to industry-specific large language models’
  • The Chinese government is expected to increase its support for the local AI industry, which is estimated to consist of more 4,300 companies at present

Tracy QuLilian Zhang