A view of the exhibition floor at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, July 6, 2023. Photo: AFP
China’s frenzy over ChatGPT-style services on full display at AI show despite Beijing’s caution
- Many exhibitors showcased LLM-powered applications in a wide range of sectors spanning logistics, education, finance, and construction
- SenseTime said on Friday that the company has completed a ‘comprehensive upgrade’ of its large AI model called SenseNova
