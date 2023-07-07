Meta launched its Twitter competitor Threads in more than 100 countries on Wednesday. Photo: dpa
Meta’s Twitter rival Threads tops China’s App Store despite Great Firewall censorship
- Threads, Meta’s Twitter competitor, ranked fourth among social media apps in China on Apple’s iOS store this week
- The Instagram and Facebook sibling app has gained traction in the country even though users must use virtual private networks to access it
