Signage at the Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China, February 20, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group’s IPO plan under the spotlight after regulatory fine, share buy-back
- In Ant’s latest share buy-back plan, the offered price represented nearly a 75 per cent discount on the estimated US$300 billion valuation from its first IPO attempt in 2020
- The US$984.3 million fine imposed on Ant earlier this month was smaller than the US$2.8 billion antitrust penalty slapped on Alibaba in April 2021
Signage at the Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China, February 20, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg