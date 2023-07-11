An Apple store in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
Apple woos Chinese consumers on Tencent super app WeChat with new mini-program

  • The newly launched Apple Store mini-app on WeChat offers a range of services in tandem with its official website-based online store
  • While Apple is increasingly turning to Indian consumers for growth, China remains the company’s largest overseas market after the Americas and Europe

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 11 Jul, 2023

