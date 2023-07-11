India has been working to expand its presence in the global semiconductor supply chain. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Foxconn pledges to find new partner for India chip plan after quitting US$19 billion deal with Vedanta
- ‘Building fabs from scratch in a new geography is a challenge, but Foxconn is committed to investing in India,’ the company said in a statement posted on Twitter
- Neither Foxconn nor Vedanta had experience in chip making, and they failed to source a suitable tech partner for their 28-nanometre chip fab, said India’s IT minister
