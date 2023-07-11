India has been working to expand its presence in the global semiconductor supply chain. Photo: Shutterstock Images
India has been working to expand its presence in the global semiconductor supply chain. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

Foxconn pledges to find new partner for India chip plan after quitting US$19 billion deal with Vedanta

  • ‘Building fabs from scratch in a new geography is a challenge, but Foxconn is committed to investing in India,’ the company said in a statement posted on Twitter
  • Neither Foxconn nor Vedanta had experience in chip making, and they failed to source a suitable tech partner for their 28-nanometre chip fab, said India’s IT minister

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:00pm, 11 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
India has been working to expand its presence in the global semiconductor supply chain. Photo: Shutterstock Images
India has been working to expand its presence in the global semiconductor supply chain. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE