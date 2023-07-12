The ByteDance logo seen at the company’s office in Shanghai on July 4, 2023. Photo: Reuters
TikTok parent ByteDance to allow US staff to cash out shares, signalling no rush to IPO amid China scrutiny
- ByteDance will now allow restricted shares held by US employees to vest as long as sufficient time has passed, people familiar with the matter told Reuters
- The US employees have faced heightened political and regulatory scrutiny because of concerns the firm may be sharing TikTok user data with Chinese authorities
